Indonesia nabs nine accused of planning attack on police

JAKARTA • Indonesia's counterterrorism squad yesterday arrested nine suspects said to be plotting a suicide bomb attack on police using high-explosive materials.

Six people were arrested in Jakarta's satellite city of Bekasi, two others in northern Jakarta and one in western Jakarta, according to national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo.

He said the nine, aged between 18 and 28 and led by militant cell leader Abu Zee Ghurobah, are believed to be linked to Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, a local militant network affiliated with the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

"They have been preparing themselves to attack police with military-style training in several places," Mr Prasetyo said.

He also said the authorities defused a powerful bomb in the possession of one of the suspects, Muhammad Arshad, when they raided his northern Jakarta house.

North Jakarta police chief Budhi Herdi Susianto said they also found a farewell letter written by Arshad, who was allegedly planning to use the explosive in an imminent suicide attack on a police station.

Mr Susianto said police also seized a rifle, a gun, two knives, military-style uniforms, books on militant subjects and bomb devices from the suspects.

Mr Prasetyo said police were questioning the group to determine whether they had links to extremist networks in Indonesia affiliated with ISIS.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, has carried out a sustained crackdown on Islamist militants since bombings on the tourist island of Bali in 2002 killed 202, mostly foreigners.

The Jemaah Islamiah terrorist network, which was blamed for the Bali attacks, was neutralised following the arrests of hundreds of its militants and leaders.

But new threats have emerged in recent times from ISIS-inspired radicals who have targeted security forces and local "infidels" instead of Westerners.

