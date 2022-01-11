Indonesia may allow coal exports today, says minister

JAKARTA • The Indonesian government may allow coal exports by today, a senior minister said, as pressure mounts on the world's biggest thermal coal exporter to end a ban imposed on Jan 1.

The export suspension, which came after state power utility PLN reported critically low inventory levels of the fuel, sent global coal prices higher last week and prompted calls by Japan, South Korea and the Philippines for it to be eased.

"End of today or tomorrow we can release some of the big vessels," Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan said in an interview with CNBC yesterday.

Energy Minister Arifin Tasrif had earlier told Japan's Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda that he hoped Indonesia could come to a decision in the coming days. Mr Hagiuda said Japanese companies wanted clarity from Indonesia.

"Also, there are some Japanese ships that have already been loaded (with coal), so it takes time to make an adjustment.

"We would like to ask you to at least allow those ships to leave for Japan."

Japan's embassy in Jakarta last week asked Indonesia to exclude from the ban high-calorific coal, which is not used by domestic power plants.

Although the authorities say the coal supply emergency is over at PLN, the government has said it still needs to address other issues before lifting the ban.

Discussions on the matter were expected to resume yesterday, focusing on logistics, industry officials told Reuters.

Shipping companies were working to reach the best solution to meet PLN's coal demand, said Ms Carmelita Hartoto, chairman of the Indonesia Shipowners Association which has been involved in the coal talks.

A PLN spokesman did not respond to a request for details on its latest supply situation. Mr Pandu Sjahrir, chairman of Indonesia Coal Miners Association, said PLN is estimated to have 10 days of coal supply.

