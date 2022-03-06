Indonesia, Malaysia to ease curbs on foreign visitors further

JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR • Indonesia is considering a quarantine waiver for foreign visitors to its island of Bali from this week, officials said yesterday, while neighbour Malaysia announced the removal of curbs on travellers from Thailand and Cambodia.

Indonesia and Malaysia have imposed some of the strictest entry procedures in Asia to try to contain Covid-19 outbreaks and keep new variants at bay, but the restrictions have battered their tourism sectors.

The Indonesian waiver for visitors vaccinated against the coronavirus is under discussion but likely to be decided by President Joko Widodo tomorrow, said a spokesman for the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs. Mr Jodi Mahardi also said visitors from 23 countries, including Australia, the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, would qualify for a visa on arrival under revised rules.

Malaysia will allow vaccinated arrivals from Cambodia and Thailand to skip quarantine from March 15. There are several daily flights from Kuala Lumpur to Phnom Penh, Bangkok and the island of Phuket.

Malaysia has so far waived quarantine for arrivals from Singapore, while Indonesia has since October granted entry to visitors from specified countries to Bali and has progressively reduced the quarantine time to three days.