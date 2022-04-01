Indonesia looking to rein in Big Tech with law on taking down content

JAKARTA • The Indonesian government is preparing new administrative sanctions and fines for digital platforms that refuse to take down content it deems unlawful, stoking fears of increased censorship as the state seeks to rein in Big Tech.

The communications and information, and finance ministries are finalising a government regulation on non-tax state revenue that is expected to solidify state authority to censor online content.

Mr Semuel Pangerapan, the Communication Ministry's director-general for applications and informatics, said the regulation would include a system for calculating fines for online content violations.

"The point of all these regulations is that it is our way of keeping our digital spaces tenable, so that we can focus on their benefits," he told The Jakarta Post on Monday.

The Finance Ministry's director for non-tax state revenue, Mr Wawan Sunarjo, said discussions on the structure of the fines were still in their early stages, although others have indicated that the draft regulation is set to be put into effect by June this year.

Prohibited content flagged by the ministry with the help of authorities or public tip-offs must be taken down within 24 hours. Content that contains a serious violation of the law, including child pornography, the promotion of terrorism or "inciting disorder", must be taken down within four hours.

Private electronic system providers that do not comply with the government's order will be subject to sanctions, including fines and having public access to their site blocked.

Unregistered companies, those that fail to pay fines or those that refuse to provide user data to authorities for legal cases, may also have access to their sites blocked.

Fines and administrative sanctions will be calculated using several parameters, including a points system and taking into account the size of the company. Fines for companies providing user-generated content are expected to range from 12.5 million rupiah to 1.5 billion rupiah (S$1,180 to S$140,000).

