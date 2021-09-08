Indonesia logs lowest rate of positive infections

JAKARTA • Indonesia's daily coronavirus positivity rate fell below the World Health Organisation's (WHO) benchmark standard of 5 per cent this week for the first time, an indicator that the country's devastating second wave could be easing.

The positivity rate, or the proportion of people tested who are positive, peaked at 33.4 per cent in July when Indonesia became Asia's coronavirus epicentre, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

On Monday, that rate fell to 4.57 per cent, the lowest since March last year, when Indonesia's first cases were reported, according to independent data initiative, Kawal Covid-19.

A rate above 5 per cent indicates the coronavirus is out of control, the WHO says.

Kawal co-founder Elina Ciptadi said the trend was a good sign, although she cautioned that official data could not capture a dearth of under-reported cases and deaths. "All in all, what we are seeing is encouraging," she said.

Since its July peak, the average positivity rate has fallen steadily, from 23.8 per cent in the first week of August to 11.3 per cent in the final week of that month, and 6.2 per cent on average so far this month.

Coronavirus restrictions were eased further on Monday, with most areas on Java island downgraded, allowing conditional operation of malls, factories and restaurants.

But President Joko Widodo has urged Indonesians not to be complacent.

"People need to realise that Covid-19 is always lurking," he said. "When our guards are down, (cases) can increase again."

