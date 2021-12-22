Indonesia launches major green industrial estate in Kalimantan

JAKARTA • Indonesia yesterday started construction of an industrial estate on Borneo island, which officials said will use hydropower for plants producing items including semiconductors, lithium ion batteries, solar panels and aluminium products.

Located in North Kalimantan province on Borneo, the estate will span 30,000 hectares and include investment from China and the United Arab Emirates, President Joko Widodo said during a ground-breaking ceremony.

"Indonesia's economic transformation starts here where we will manage our natural resources from the upstream to downstream to create massive job availability," Mr Widodo said in a broadcast from the site.

The President is keen to establish manufacturing industries to take advantage of Indonesia's rich natural resources such as nickel, bauxite and copper so that the country can move up the value chain and not just be an exporter of raw materials.

The government has said that the estate will be green as it will use energy from a planned hydropower project.

Up to US$12 billion (S$16 billion) of investment will be needed for the hydropower project alone and nearly US$1 billion for a port, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said at the same event.

Mr Luhut said Indonesia also has plans for an electric vehicle battery plant to be built at the North Kalimantan project.

The project is being led by PT Kalimantan Industrial Park Indonesia (KIPI), which controls the land to be used for the estate, Mr Luhut said. KIPI is led by coal tycoon Garibaldi Thohir.

Earlier this year, Mr Luhut said Australia's Fortescue Metals Group and China's Tsingshan Holding Group could invest billions of dollars at the industrial park.

