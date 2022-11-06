Indonesia JV reaches milestone of first 4 million km zero-emission motorcycle trips

A recently formed Indonesian joint venture (JV) has logged its first four-million-kilometre zero emission road trips after deploying, in a pilot project, more than 200 e-motorcycles to carry passengers and deliver foods in Jakarta from February through October.

The endeavour comes as South-east Asia’s largest economy is opening doors to drive electric vehicle (EV) adoption, with the government introducing regulations and the private sector rolling out initiatives to make breakthrough investments.

Public transport would make a strong launching pad for the massive use of EVs, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said during a recent event in Bali.

The use of EVs is a “main priority of the government in energy transition to achieve a net-zero emission”, he added.

Jakarta-based Electrum, a joint venture between ride-hailing operator Gojek and energy firm TBS Energy Utama, is studying what specifications of e-motorcycles best cope with the road conditions and driving styles of Indonesians. Data and insights were collected from the eight-month pilot where each driver logged between 100km and 120km a day, said the JV’s managing director Patrick Adhiatmadja.

“Net emission for every million kilometres would have been about 85 tonnes, hence we have avoided 340 million tonnes of CO2 emissions,” he added during a recent event in Bali, where the company is allocating 50 e-motorcycles to serve G-20 summit delegates.

Indonesia, which holds the presidency of the G20 this year, expects more than 400 delegates to attend the Nov 15-16 summit. Among priority issues discussed in meetings prior to the summit are efforts to foster a sustainable energy transition and strengthen the global health architecture.

Indonesia aims to have 13 million e-motorcycles and two million four-wheeled electric vehicles by 2030. Today, there are about 119.5 million registered motorcycles, of which 12,000 are electric. There are 23.3 million registered cars, of which 2,700 are EVs.

Mr Budi stressed that maintaining quality and quantity – reaching economies of scale – is a must to ensure the EV drive is sustainable. There are 43 e-motorcycle brands in the market but many have a very low-range battery and substandard quality.

Electrum uses e-motorcycles that have two batteries on each unit. It has built battery swop stations, where riders may spend less than three minutes to get fresh batteries, said Mr Patrick. Each swop paves the way for 100km trips, based on the 90kmh maximum speed.

Economist Tirta Citradi of MNC Sekuritas, who is researching Indonesia’s EV landscape, hails the government’s incentives to reach the EV population targets by 2030.

They include a 30 per cent electricity tariff reduction for home charging; significantly lowered vehicle sales tax and annual vehicle tax; and exemption from a traffic restriction rule based on odd and even numbered registration plates.

Ride-hailing driver Wayan Agus Wiranata is excited that at some point this year he will no longer have to spend 50,000 rupiah (S$4.50) a day buying fuel and pay regular engine-oil change costs as he is getting an e-motorcycle to carry passengers and foods in Bali.

“I will be handing over our existing motorcycle to my wife to go to work,” he said.