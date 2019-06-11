Indonesia issues warning after volcano spews ash 7km into sky

Indonesian officials yesterday warned of possible further eruptions from an active volcano in Sumatra after it emitted a huge column of ash, causing panic among residents.

Mount Sinabung, which has seen a spike in activity since 2010, erupted for around nine minutes on Sunday, sending clouds of volcanic ash 7km into the sky.

Although no casualties were reported, officials monitoring the volcano have warned of possible fresh eruptions.

"After the eruption, from midnight until 6am, there were a few aftershocks," said Mr Willy, a scientist at a Sinabung observatory post, who, like many Indonesians, goes by one name.

The authorities left the alert level for Sinabung unchanged, but urged residents to use face masks and stay indoors to guard against volcanic ash fall.

Mount Sinabung, at 2,460m high, is among Indonesia's most active volcanoes. It had been inactive for four centuries before its 2010 eruption.

Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country.