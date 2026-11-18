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Hundreds of students and civil society groups staged protests across Yogyakarta on Nov 10.

JAKARTA – Yogyakarta police are investigating 11 officers following clashes with protesters during anti-government demonstrations in the Indonesian city on Nov 10 that left at least 33 people injured.

Senior Commissioner Satya Widhi Widharyadi, head of the Yogyakarta police’s internal affairs division, said the officers have been questioned as part of an internal investigation into possible violations of police procedures or code of ethics during the demonstrations.