Indonesia investigates 11 police officers over violent Yogyakarta protests
- Yogyakarta police are investigating 11 officers after violent Nov 10 protests injured at least 33 people. The probe reviews CCTV, social media videos and deployment records, and may widen.
- Hundreds protested over economic issues, forest fires and the Jaga Warga scheme. The rally turned violent after sunset, with clashes near the DPRD, Malioboro and UGM.
- Police detained over 150 people and denied using paid troublemakers. Human rights groups alleged excessive force, while UGM and other universities plan an independent investigation.
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JAKARTA – Yogyakarta police are investigating 11 officers following clashes with protesters during anti-government demonstrations in the Indonesian city on Nov 10 that left at least 33 people injured.
Senior Commissioner Satya Widhi Widharyadi, head of the Yogyakarta police’s internal affairs division, said the officers have been questioned as part of an internal investigation into possible violations of police procedures or code of ethics during the demonstrations.