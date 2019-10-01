Indonesia inaugurates new Parliament amid tight security following street protests

JAKARTA - Indonesia officially inaugurated 575 new members of the House of Representatives (DPR) for the next five years on Tuesday (Oct 1), amid tight security after heightening student protests.

On Monday night in Jakarta, police clashed with students, who have been demonstrating over the recent passing of the controversial anti-corruption (amendment) Bill, seen as a move to weaken fights against graft in the country.

Tuesday's ceremony was witnessed by incumbent President Joko Widodo, Vice-President-elect Ma'ruf Amin and outgoing Vice-President Jusuf Kalla.

Mr Joko's ruling coalition is a major force in the DPR, controlling nearly 61 per cent of the seats, up from only 37 per cent when he started his first term in 2014.

In later years, a few political parties jumped ship, eventually giving Mr Joko a majority backing of the Parliament.

Jumping ship is not uncommon, as the parties may switch sides during the course of the President's five-year term in office.

Early and in the middle of the term, there is usually greater tendency for parties to jump over to the ruling coalition.

Towards the end of the term, some parties may leave the coalition as they ready themselves to woo voters for the next legislative election.

Mr Joko's Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the winner of the April's legislative election, is the largest party in the just sworn-in Parliament, with 128 seats, followed by Golkar and main opposition party Gerindra, which garnered 85 and 78 seats respectively.

More than 55 per cent of the new House members are incumbents, raising doubts there would be much improvement to the slow speed of new laws being passed by Parliament.

In the past five years, Parliament ratified 91 Bills into law, far below the targeted 189 they had planned to pass.

Bills could come from within Parliament as well as proposed by the government. Critics have said Parliament has often misprioritised the laws they passed.

The government's proposed revisions for the anti-terror Bill passed into law in May last year had seen long years of delay, before the process picked up speed after militants loyal to ISIS staged an attack on downtown Jakarta in January 2016.

Among the changes: The new law gives police the power to take pre-emptive measures to prevent terrorist attacks, as well as allow the TNI, the Indonesian military, to join the police in counter-terrorism efforts at home.

In the final month of Parliament's 2014-2019 term, however, the passing of the anti-corruption amendment Bill was rushed into law in order to regulate the previously sweeping power of the corruption eradication commission (KPK) to wiretap phone conversations.

The KPK had scored numerous arrests of rogue senior officials and MPs who were caught red handed taking bribes.

The passing of this law on Sept 17 sparked student protests in cities across Indonesia.

On Monday night,on main roads in Jakarta, thousands clashed with police after the students launched fireworks into the anti-riot officers.

Police hurled tear gas to break up the demonstrators, many of whom had resorted to anarchic acts, such as burning vehicles and at least one police post.

The students had also protested against a planned ratification of the contentious Criminal Code amendment Bill that Parliament finally postponed to ease the pressures from violent street rallies.

Besides the lower-house DPR, the upper-house - made up of 136 non-partisan, elected Regional Representative Council (DPD) from 34 provinces - were also sworn in on Tuesday.

Together with the DPR, they form the People's Consultative Assembly, or the MPR.

DPR has the most legislative power, including making new laws and approving government-proposed annual budget, while DPD mainly focuses on affairs related to the relationship between the national government and regional governments, including provinces, regencies and cities.

Indonesia's 34 provinces are made up of more than 500 regencies and cities.