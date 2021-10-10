Indonesia gripped by badminton craze after Tokyo Games victories

For little Khalimatus Sadiyah, mocked by her peers because the weakness in her right arm and leg meant she had to play left-handed, Paralympic badminton gold must have seemed like another life away.

As for seven-year-old Leani Ratri Oktila, practising her strokes by the light of a kerosene lamp in a remote village in the Riau province, who could have foreseen the journey her determination would take her on?