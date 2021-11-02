Indonesia gives approval to Sinovac's shot for children aged 6-11

JAKARTA • Indonesia has approved the Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged six to 11, its food and drug agency said yesterday, following the US Food and Drug Administration's approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for younger kids.

Until yesterday, Indonesia had cleared the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine only for people aged 12 and above. The country has more than 200 million doses of this vaccine, the most in its arsenal.

Ms Penny Lukito, chief of BPOM (Indonesia's food and drug control agency), told a news conference that the approval was "pleasant news", adding: "We're sure that children's vaccination is an urgent thing, especially now that... in-person learning has started."

The approval comes as Indonesia is two months into its trial of in-person learning. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that Covid-19 cases found in schools during this period "are relatively low".

Ms Siti Nadia Tarmizi, a Health Ministry official, said vaccinations for children may start only early next year, as it awaits further recommendation from the country's paediatric association and more vaccine shots.

Chile and Cambodia have also approved the Sinovac vaccine for younger children.

Indonesia was Asia's Covid-19 epicentre in July, with the Delta variant driving up infections and deaths, though both counts have since plummeted. Infections among those up to the age of 18 make up for 13 per cent of total cases, government data shows.

