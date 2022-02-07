Indonesia gears up for higher inflation amid signs of uptrend

Indonesia is expecting higher inflation after long periods of relatively stable prices under President Joko Widodo.

Signs of an uptrend were confirmed by the country's statistics agency last Wednesday, when it announced that the annualised inflation rate in January was 2.18 per cent, the highest since May 2020, with food, housing and household equipment being the main drivers.

Last year, the inflation rate was 1.87 per cent.

"Rises in the prices of commodities and various food due to wetter weather (that affected harvests) contributed to the higher inflation," Mr Febrio Kacaribu, head of the fiscal policy office at the Finance Ministry, said last Thursday when he commented on the January figure.

He also underlined that recovering consumer demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions had pushed prices up.

Mr Febrio said the government is trying to keep the situation under control by, among other things, making domestic energy prices, including petrol, affordable at home.

Crude oil prices have jumped, but the Indonesian government has partially absorbed the increase in prices to ensure petrol remains affordable at home.

Critics said this runs counter to the Indonesian leader's pledge early in his tenure that such prices would be left to the international market so as not to put pressure on state coffers.

Mr Widodo's administration, which took office in 2014, has thus far been credited for curbing inflation, primarily by intervening in the market and addressing inefficiencies in logistics in the sprawling archipelago.

Indonesia's average annual inflation was 4.6 per cent between 2009 and 2020, a sharp improvement from the 9.5 per cent between 2001 and 2008.

Mr Widodo's administration has issued no fewer than 12 regulations stipulating price caps on food, which is a sensitive issue.