Indonesia fires have burned nearly two million hectares: Monitor

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Indonesia’s government has not provided official figures for areas burned since announcing 202,000ha had been razed by the end of July.

JAKARTA – Fires in Indonesia that have caused a regional haze crisis burned through more than 1.9 million hectares between January and the end of September 2026, a monitor analysing satellite imagery said on Oct 19 .

The new figures came as Indonesian officials rebuffed calls to declare the fires a national disaster and said the country was “still capable of handling the situation ourselves” after neighbouring Malaysia again offered assistance.

New figures from deforestation monitoring site Nusantara Atlas showed an area nearly 12 times larger than London has burned in 2026 in Indonesia, the bulk of it as drought took hold from June, exacerbated by a strong El Nino cycle.

Indonesia’s government has not provided official figures for areas burned since announcing 202,000ha had been razed by the end of July.

Nusantara Atlas founder David Gaveau said the true scale of the burning was likely to be even higher than the 1,916,588ha his organisation has detected so far.

“Our burned-area estimates are conservative for two reasons. First, we exclude individual burn scars smaller than 6.25ha... Second, we prioritise avoiding false detections,” he said.

In 2026 , the calculation has also been impacted by heavy haze, which has obscured satellite images at times.

“The total reported burned area therefore underestimates the true area burned,” he said.

Even so, Nusantara Atlas data shows the area burned by the end of September 2026 was 38% higher than the same point in 2019.

The satellites the monitor uses were not available during severe fires in 2015, so comparable data is not available.

But Gaveau said it was likely that the year 2026 would be similarly bad.

“My intuition is that it probably is as bad. If you look at the sheer number of hotspots, it’s still trending up and up,” he said.

Indonesia’s Forestry Ministry did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment on the figures.

‘We are still capable’

Indonesia experiences fires every dry season, but the blazes in 2026 have been particularly severe, sickening hundreds of thousands of people locally and spiking air pollution in neighbouring countries.

The haze has prompted school closures in Malaysia and East Timor, with haze drifting into Singapore and as far afield as the Philippines.

Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) confirmed on Oct 19 that the number of consecutive days in which air quality dipped into “unhealthy” levels has surpassed that of 2015, when the region experienced its worst haze crisis.

By Oct 19 , there had been 15 consecutive days classed as “unhealthy” based on the local Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) air quality measuring system, exceeding the eight measured in 2015, NEA deputy director Jason Evans Tan told AFP.

Singapore classes a day as “unhealthy” if the local PSI measure tips over 100 at any point during the day.

A separate analysis by AFP data journalists showed that Oct 19 was the 15th consecutive day on which the average PSI across Singapore hit more than 100 at any hour of the day, though overall haze levels were lower than last week.

Singapore sent warnings to three more companies on Oct 19 , urging them to take action against the fires, the NEA said.

It followed notices sent to seven other Indonesian companies on Oct 16 , telling them to deploy fire-fighting teams, stop burning or starting new fires, and submit their action plans to the NEA.

“Since then, there are indications that smoke from fires in Kalimantan on lands held via concessions under three additional companies in Indonesia could have moved to Singapore,” the NEA said in a statement.

Indonesia insisted on Oct 19 that it did not need foreign help fighting the blazes.

“It is not a question of whether assistance is available,” said Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs, Dudung Abdurachman.

“For the time being, however, we are still capable of handling the situation ourselves.” AFP