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A former police chief and five other people have been charged with treason in a probe that has uncovered wiretapping of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s telephone.

JAKARTA – Indonesian authorities charged a former police chief and five other people with treason on Nov 23, a top detective said, in a probe that has uncovered wiretapping of President Prabowo Subianto’s telephone.

Four of them, who are current or former police officials, have already been charged in November for their alleged involvement in spying on Prabowo and other high-profile individuals.

One of those allegedly involved has been identified as Listyo Sigit Prabowo, the former police chief who was fired from his post following the investigation.

The national police’s top detective, Asep Safrudin, told reporters on Nov 23 that investigators had gathered sufficient evidence to charge the four as well as two other individuals – identified by their initials LSP, SU, EH, ASN, TK and II – with treason.

“The suspects allegedly conspired, prepared and initiated the implementation of treason... by weakening public trust in the government of President Prabowo Subianto,” Asep said.

The full extent of the plot that investigators accuse the six of leading, or their alleged objectives, were not immediately clear.

Under Indonesia’s criminal code, the maximum penalty for treason against the president is death by firing squad.

Government officials and politicians, journalists, NGO representatives and businesspeople were also targeted in the alleged wiretap.

Asep said police had seized evidence including phones, laptops and cash.

LSP, who media reports identified as Listyo, allegedly ordered and received surveillance reports from others involved in the plot, Asep said.

Presidential spokesman Prasetyo Hadi said in November that Listyo may have committed “treason” through his alleged involvement in the scandal.

Prabowo, who took office in 2024, has come under increasing pressure over his government’s handling of the economy and response to destructive wildfires.

Students and others have mounted large protests against him in recent weeks, also denouncing what they perceive as growing authoritarianism and rampant corruption. AFP