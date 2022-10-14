Indonesia expects full attendance at G-20 summit

JAKARTA - Indonesia, which holds the Group of 20 (G-20) presidency this year, is anticipating that all leaders of member countries will participate in the November summit, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Thursday.

So far, no countries have confirmed their absence, Indonesia's G-20 co-sherpa Dian Triansyah Djani said, while noting that confirmation for summits can come "at the last minute".

The Nov 15-16 meeting of heads of state and government will be held on the resort island of Bali.

Speculation has swirled over whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the summit in person, in the light of Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Earlier in August, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told Bloomberg that both Mr Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had confirmed their attendance.

The Kremlin was non-committal on Wednesday regarding Mr Putin's attendance. "A large number of international forums are planned for November," Mr Putin's foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Reuters. "There is still a lot of time before the G-20, as well as before other forums - we'll wait and see."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said a meeting between Mr Putin and United States President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G-20 summit would be considered if it is proposed, Russian news agency Tass reported on Tuesday.

Asked if he would meet Mr Putin at the G-20 summit, Mr Biden told CNN on Wednesday: "I think he's committed war crimes. And so I don't, I don't see any rationale to meet with him now."

Ms Retno acknowledged that differences and rivalries are inevitable in relations among nations. But wisdom and responsibility are necessary to avert their destructive impact on beneficial cooperation in the international arena, she stressed.

"Indonesia's task as the G-20 president is to manage the extraordinary dynamics so that they will not destroy the whole architecture of the G-20," she said on Thursday.

She also noted the challenges presented by multiple crises the world is facing, such as Covid-19, the war in Ukraine and escalating geopolitical tensions, as well as crises in food, energy and finance.

"The success of the G-20 does not depend on one or two countries, but all members. We need a collective responsibility to make the G-20 deliver."