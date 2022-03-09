Indonesia eases Covid-19 test rules for domestic travel

Fully vaccinated domestic travellers no longer needed to undergo a Covid-19 test in Indonesia from yesterday as the government eased restrictions amid a downward trend in cases.

The exemption, which also applies to foreigners, covers all modes of transportation, whether by air, sea or land, in the sprawling archipelago.

Currently, fully vaccinated travellers, including those with booster shots, must present negative rapid antigen test results, while those with just one dose are required to have a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Health Ministry spokesman Siti Nadia Tarmizi said that the easing of requirements took into account Indonesia's high vaccination coverage. As at yesterday, 148.6 million Indonesians, or 71.4 per cent of the targeted 208.3 million people, have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 12.8 million, or 6.2 per cent, have had their booster shot.

"Those who have been fully vaccinated are protected and can also protect others. Even though they may be infected, the probability of transmission is very low because of the vaccination," Dr Siti said during a virtual press conference.

She noted that the easing of the testing regime for domestic travel was part of a bigger plan to ease restrictions as Indonesia prepares for the transition to treating Covid-19 as endemic.

"We are currently discussing with experts to make sure that we are on track towards endemic conditions," said Dr Siti, who cited some factors being taken into consideration such as the level of community transmission and vaccination coverage. "We are seeking a balance between health and non-health interests because both must synergise."

Indonesia's latest move followed another to waive mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated international visitors to the resort island of Bali, a major tourist destination, from Monday. Inbound travellers now have to undergo at least three PCR tests - before departure, on arrival and on the third day of their stay on the island.

Indonesia reported 30,148 new cases and 401 deaths yesterday.

In all, it has recorded 5.8 million infections and 150,831 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The government expects new daily cases to fall below 5,000 next month.