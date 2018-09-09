Indonesia detains vessel smuggling diesel from Singapore-flagged ship

JAKARTA - Indonesian navy has arrested a vessel illegally importing 5,000 tonnes of high speed diesel - used as automotive fuel - from Singapore last week.

The Mongolia-flagged vessel, captained by an Indonesian national, did not have any import document, proper sailing permit when it was intercepted in waters off Batam on Wednesday (Sept 5), Mr Yudo Margono, a two-star admiral, told reporters in Batam late on Saturday.

MV Eastern Glory was coming from waters near Malaysia-Indonesia border where it was anchored there for more than 10 hours, as 5,000 tonnes of undocumented fuel was loaded from Singapore-flagged MV Cougar.

The latter afterwards headed back to Singapore.

"We did the operations based on an intelligence information that we received. The vessel (MV Eastern Glory) left Batam and returned with the ilegal merchandise," said Mr Yudo.

Before leaving Batam, MV Eastern Glory reported to the local port authorities it would be on course to Tanjung Pelepas, Johor Baru, but detections showed it never went there, he added.

During the transshipment at the Malaysia-Indonesia border, four Vietnamese and four Bangladeshi nationals were transferred from MV Cougar to MV Eastern Glory.

The navy gave no further details on this.

Mr Yudo said his personnel attempted to stop MV Cougar before it managed to flee and head back to Singapore.

"We have cooperation with the Singapore authorities. If necessary, we will report this case to them."

MV Eastern Glory captain, identified as Suheri Nanda Pasaribu, and his crew are being detained for investigation and are facing charges as stipulated under Indonesian laws that cover trade of oil and gas, and sea transport.

Indonesia exports crude oil and also imports fuel, as local refineries do not have adequate capacity to meet domestic demand.

The authorities have also been cracking down on fuel smuggling-outs.

Rampant cases of smuggling have involved food commodities, such as shallots from India and sugar from Thailand.