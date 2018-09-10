Indonesia detains vessel for smuggling fuel from Singapore

The Indonesian navy held a vessel illegally importing 5,000 tonnes of high-speed diesel - used as automotive fuel - from Singapore last week.

The Mongolia-flagged vessel, captained by an Indonesian national, did not have any import document or proper sailing permit when it was intercepted in waters off Batam last Wednesday, Rear-Admiral Yudo Margono told reporters in Batam last Saturday.

MV Eastern Glory was coming from waters near the Malaysia-Indonesia border where it was anchored for more than 10 hours, as 5,000 tonnes of undocumented fuel was loaded from a Singapore-flagged vessel. The authorities identified the vessel as MV Cougar.

The latter afterwards headed back to Singapore.

"We did the operations based on intelligence information that we received. The vessel (MV Eastern Glory) left Batam and returned with the illegal merchandise," said Rear-Adm Yudo.

Before leaving Batam, MV Eastern Glory reported to the local port authorities that it would be on course for Tanjung Pelepas, Johor Baru, but it never went there, he added.

During the trans-shipment at the Malaysia-Indonesia border, four Vietnamese and four Bangladeshi nationals were transferred from MV Cougar to MV Eastern Glory. The navy gave no further details.

Rear-Adm Yudo said his personnel attempted to stop MV Cougar before it managed to flee and head back to Singapore. He added: "We have cooperation with the Singapore authorities. If necessary, we will report this case to them."

MV Eastern Glory's captain, identified as Suheri Nanda Pasaribu, and his crew are being detained for investigation and are facing charges as stipulated under Indonesian laws that cover trade of oil and gas, and sea transport.

Indonesia exports crude oil and also imports fuel, as local refineries do not have adequate capacity to meet domestic demand. The authorities have been cracking down on the smuggling of fuel out of the country. Rampant cases of smuggling have also involved food commodities, such as shallots from India and sugar from Thailand.