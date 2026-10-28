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Indonesia detains 17 foreigners, including 2 Singaporeans, over illegal lending operation in Bali

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Malaysian and Singaporean nationals detained by Indonesian immigration officers amid a probe over online loan syndicate.

Malaysian and Singaporean nationals detained by Indonesian immigration officers amid a probe over online loan syndicate.

PHOTO: NGURAH RAI IMMIGRATION

  • Bali detained 17 foreign nationals, 15 Malaysians and two Singaporeans, over an alleged illegal online lending business. Officials said they may have misused visas and are under further examination.
  • The group used Facebook ads and WhatsApp to target foreign customers outside Indonesia. They charged 20% to 30% interest and had worked in Bali for more than six months.
  • Immigration officials and Governor Wayan Koster vowed stricter checks on foreign visitors and firm action against lawbreakers. Bali has seen more foreign nationals linked to crime this year.

AI generated

JAKARTA – The authorities in Bali have arrested 17 Malaysian and Singaporean nationals suspected of operating an illegal online lending business on the resort island, an immigration official said on Oct 26.

Muhamad Novyandri, head of the immigration office at Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport said the suspects, comprising 15 Malaysians and two Singaporeans, were detained on Oct 22 during a joint immigration inspection at a villa in Dalung village, in the tourist hotspot of North Kuta.

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Moneylending - illegal

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.