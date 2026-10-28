Indonesia detains 17 foreigners, including 2 Singaporeans, over illegal lending operation in Bali

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JAKARTA – The authorities in Bali have arrested 17 Malaysian and Singaporean nationals suspected of operating an illegal online lending business on the resort island, an immigration official said on Oct 26 .

Muhamad Novyandri, head of the immigration office at Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport said the suspects, comprising 15 Malaysians and two Singaporeans, were detained on Oct 22 during a joint immigration inspection at a villa in Dalung village, in the tourist hotspot of North Kuta.