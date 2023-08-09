Indonesia commutes top cop’s death sentence for bodyguard’s murder to life in prison

JAKARTA - A senior police official sentenced to death for murdering his bodyguard has had his punishment commuted to life in prison by Indonesia’s Supreme Court, an official said on Tuesday.

Ferdy Sambo, a two-star general and former head of internal affairs for the national police, was named as a suspect after his bodyguard was found dead at Sambo’s home in July last year, in a killing police were initially accused of covering up.

His months-long trial grabbed national headlines earlier this year and shone a light on a pervading sense of police impunity in the archipelago nation.

Supreme Court spokesman Sobandi, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, said in a statement aired on broadcaster Metro TV that judges had decided to revise “the qualifications of the crime”.

As such, he added: “The penalty becomes life imprisonment.”

Sambo was sentenced to death in February by a state court, and appealed in April to a high court, which upheld the sentence.

Tuesday’s decision came after Sambo lodged an appeal in May to the country’s highest court.

His wife, Putri Candrawathi – who was also jailed for her role in planning the murder – had her appeal approved and her 20-year sentence halved.

Sambo was accused of ordering a subordinate to shoot 27-year-old Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat, and then firing a bullet into the wounded victim himself.