Indonesia celebrates first independence day at future capital Nusantara

SEPAKU • Indonesia celebrated its first independence day at its future capital in the rainforests of eastern Borneo yesterday as the nation plans a move away from slowly sinking, traffic-clogged Jakarta.

Nusantara, which is 2,000km from Jakarta, is set to become the new political centre of the world's fourth-largest country. The new capital is being built in East Kalimantan province, on the Indonesian side of Borneo island.

It is a legacy project of President Joko Widodo but environmentalists have warned it could accelerate the destruction of tropical jungles home to long-nosed monkeys and orangutans.

The government is preparing to ramp up infrastructure projects to open the doors to the 56,180-ha city by the time Mr Widodo leaves office in 2024.

"The main point (of the ceremony) is to take the spirit of the 77th Independence Day to strengthen our resolve and spirit to build the new capital," said State Capital Authority head Bambang Susantono, who will govern the new city.

After the national flag was hoisted by officials to mark the occasion, workers at the site cheered in unison, proclaiming that they were "ready to develop Nusantara", which means archipelago in Indonesian.

Jakarta is home to 30 million people in its greater metro area and it has long been plagued by serious infrastructure problems and flooding exacerbated by climate change.

It is sinking as much as 25cm a year in some areas - double the global average for major coastal cities - with some experts predicting up to a third of the megalopolis could be underwater by 2050.

Government officials say the new capital will take decades to be fully completed and inhabited by its planned population of two million people and that it will help spread economic growth to an underdeveloped region.

Mr Widodo, in his annual state of the nation speech on Tuesday, hailed the country's growing stature on the global stage and reiterated calls for Indonesia to be a "bridge of peace" between Russia and Ukraine.

He noted that the country's economic fundamentals remain strong amid a volatile global economy, with inflation at 4.9 per cent and economic growth reaching 5.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2022.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE