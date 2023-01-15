Indonesia calls for vigilance after food poisoning among children caused by snack frozen by liquid nitrogen

JAKARTA - The government urges parents to be more vigilant and has ordered local health agencies to increase their monitoring of food establishments, particularly after multiple children throughout the country were poisoned by consuming a street-side snack that was frozen by liquid nitrogen.

The snack in question, locally known as Chiki Ngebul, named after a popular Indonesian packaged snack brand, has taken social media by storm in recent months, as children would often record themselves eating the snack with smoke from the liquid nitrogen coming out of their mouths. But the social media sensation has also resulted in a number of food poisoning incidents.