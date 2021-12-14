Indonesia brings forward inoculation drive for kids

JAKARTA • Indonesia will start administering Covid-19 vaccinations for children aged between six and 11 today, a Health Ministry official said, as the South-east Asian country becomes one of the first in the region to immunise the very young.

The date was brought forward from Dec 24.

Indonesia approved China's Sinovac vaccine for the age group last month and about 26.5 million children have been targeted for vaccination, Dr Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, a senior Health Ministry official, told a briefing.

The Sinovac vaccine is the only shot approved for children in Indonesia and Dr Maxi said from next year, the authorities would restrict its use to only for this age group.

"This is being done to accelerate vaccinating everyone in Indonesia... We're strengthening herd immunity," Dr Maxi said on Sunday, noting that the vaccination of six-to 11-year-olds will start in the Greater Jakarta area.

Indonesia has reported over 4.2 million coronavirus infections, with cases among those aged up to 18 making up 13 per cent of total infections, government data shows.

Elsewhere in Asia, China has started vaccinating children aged three and above, while Cambodia administered its first vaccines for children aged six to 12 in September. Singapore said last week that it would start vaccinating children aged five to 11 before the year end.

Indonesia has suffered one of Asia's most serious outbreaks of Covid-19, but infections have plummeted in recent months, with a daily average of about 400 last month compared with about 40,000 in July.

The country has fully vaccinated about 38 per cent of its total population of 270 million people. Indonesia also uses the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines.

