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Indonesia’s digital ministry said it also asked Google how the company determined the places of origin behind the content creators or sanctioned operators.

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s digital ministry asked Google on Nov 20 to provide a thorough justification for taking down more than 19,000 YouTube channels supportive of the Indonesian government, saying that the move risked misinterpretation.

Google routinely publishes a quarterly “influence operations bulletin”, containing reports of terminations of accounts linked to countries such as China, India, and Indonesia as part of its “investigation into coordinated influence operations.”

In its 2026 third-quarter bulletin released on Oct 30, it said more than 19,000 channels “supportive of the Indonesian government and its administration” were taken down from July to September, putting Indonesia at the top of the list of countries associated with the largest number of removed channels, followed by China and Russia.

Indonesia requested that the tech giant provide the methodology, the review process, details about how accuracy is measured and detection error rates, the ministry said, following a meeting with Google Indonesia representatives.

“We asked Google to provide a written explanatory note, along with examples, detailing the parameters and methods used to detect and take action against accounts that were ultimately terminated,” said ministry senior official Mediodecci Lustarini.

The ministry said it also asked Google how the company determined the places of origin behind the content creators or sanctioned operators.

Asked about the criteria it used to remove the channels, the spike in third-quarter removals, and the Indonesian government’s request for clarification, a Google spokesperson told Reuters that the company “routinely disrupts coordinated influence operations as part of our global efforts to protect our platforms, including YouTube.”

“We consistently enforce our policies regardless of the political viewpoints expressed,” the spokesperson added.

The removal of the accounts follows a decline in President Prabowo Subianto’s approval ratings, with dissatisfaction mounting over the state of the economy and his flagship social programmes.

His rating fell to 51% in July, one of the months tracked by Google in its latest bulletin, down from about 80% in November 2025.

Google did not mention any of the Indonesian political context or elaborate on why it determined the accounts were part of coordinated influence operations. REUTERS