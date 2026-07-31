Indonesia arrests Malaysian pilot for allegedly smuggling 26kg of ecstasy into Jakarta

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The pilot, who was identified by the initials M.S., had just flown a Malaysia Airlines plane from Kuala Lumpur to Jakarta.

JAKARTA – Indonesia arrested a Malaysian pilot who allegedly smuggled 26kg of the mind-altering drug MDMA, which is commonly known as ecstasy , into the capital Jakarta while on the job and under the influence of drugs, the Customs office said on July 31.

The pilot, 39, was arrested on July 30 at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.



Customs officials found 14 bags of ecstasy – more than 70,000 tablets – in the pilot’s suitcase, and four grams of meth in his hand luggage.

The suspect, who was identified by the initials M.S., had just flown a Malaysia Airlines plane from Kuala Lumpur to Jakarta, said Customs officer Hengky Tomuan Parlindungan Aritonang in a press conference on July 31.

The pilot had taken MDMA in a suitcase to Jakarta at the request of an unidentified person with the promise of a RM50,000 (S$15,800) reward, the Customs office said.

A urine test found that the pilot was under the influence of cocaine and methamphetamine, Hengky said, adding that Indonesian and Malaysian authorities are in communication with each other.



“What concerns all of us is that this person’s profession is a pilot, and at the time he arrived, he had just flown that plane from Kuala Lumpur to Indonesia,” he said .

Hengky said the pilot was a courier.



It was the third time the man had smuggled drugs to Indonesia, according to Awaludin Amin, an officer for the national police’s drugs crime unit.

Awaludin said the police strongly suspected the pilot to be part of an international syndicate, and he had been charged with violating Indonesia’s drugs law.

Under the law, he risks the death penalty or a life sentence if found guilty.

Malaysia Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indonesia has some of the world’s toughest anti-drug laws, including the death penalty for traffickers, but has maintained a moratorium on executions for several years.

There are dozens of foreign alleged traffickers on death row, hundreds altogether.



In 2015, Indonesia executed two Australians in the Bali Nine drug ring for attempting to smuggle heroin out of the resort island.

Indonesia last carried out the death sentence in 2016, when one Indonesian and three Nigerians convicted of drug offences were executed by firing squad.

Two British men were sentenced in March to nine and 11 years in prison respectively after they were found guilty of smuggling cocaine into Bali. REUTERS, AFP

Indonesia has strict drug laws. In 2015, it executed two Australians in the Bali Nine drug ring for attempting to smuggle heroin out of the resort island of Bali. REUTERS