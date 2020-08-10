Indonesia arrests graft detainee's lawyer over her role in the case

JAKARTA • The Indonesian National Police's Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) has arrested Anita Kolopaking, the lawyer of graft convict Djoko Sugiarto Tjandra.

National Police spokesman Awi Setiyono said on Saturday that investigators arrested Anita after she was questioned as a suspect the day before.

The interrogation lasted until early on Saturday, and the lawyer answered 55 questions from investigators. "Anita will be detained in Bareskrim's detention centre for the next 20 days," Brigadier-General Awi said, as quoted by kompas.com

Bareskrim previously named Anita as a suspect on July 30 and brought multiple charges against her for her alleged role in using forged letters to travel and helping a criminal on the run.

The Supreme Court sentenced Djoko to two years in prison in 2009 for his involvement in the high-profile Bank Bali corruption case.

However, the businessman fled to Papua New Guinea a day before the court ruling.

After a decade as a fugitive, Djoko managed to return to Indonesia undetected, had new identity documents issued as well as filed for a case review of his two-year prison sentence with the South Jakarta District Court.

The case implicated three high-ranking police generals, who were removed for their alleged role in helping the convict travel within the country.

One of the three, Brigadier-General Prasetyo Utomo, was named as a suspect by the police for allegedly issuing forged travel letters for Djoko and Anita in his capacity as the head of Bareskrim's Civil Servant Investigator Supervisory and Coordination Bureau.

Mr Asep Subahan, the sub-district head of South Grogol in West Jakarta, was also dismissed for allegedly issuing an e-ID card for Djoko.

The police eventually arrested Djoko in Malaysia on July 30 and brought him back home.

