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Indonesia arrests Brazilian woman with cocaine in shampoo in Bali

Police and customs officers arrested the 36-year-old shortly after she landed in Bali from Brazil on Oct 6.

DENPASAR, Indonesia – A Brazilian woman risks life in an Indonesian prison after she was caught with nearly 4kg of liquid cocaine hidden in toiletries, Indonesian police on the popular resort island of Bali said on Oct 12 .

Local police and customs officers arrested the 36-year-old shortly after she landed in Bali from Brazil on Oct 6 .

They found more than 3.6kg of liquid cocaine in seven bottles of shampoo and other personal care products in her luggage.

“We are committed to ensuring there is no room for illicit drug trafficking in the Bali region,” police spokesman Ariasandy, who like many Indonesians has only one name, told AFP.

Police said the bust was one of the largest liquid cocaine seizures in Bali.

The woman told police she was ordered by a Brazilian man to deliver the drugs to someone in Bali for a payment of US$50,000 (S$64,029).

Indonesia has some of the world’s toughest anti-drug laws, including the death penalty for traffickers, but has maintained a moratorium on executions for several years.

The country has dozens of alleged foreign traffickers on death row.

The woman faces life in prison if found guilty.

Indonesia last carried out the death sentence in 2016, when an Indonesian and three Nigerians convicted of drug offences were executed by firing squad.

In July, a Malaysian pilot was arrested for allegedly smuggling more than 70,000 ecstasy tablets in his suitcase and flying a plane into Indonesia while under the influence of meth, MDMA and cocaine. AFP