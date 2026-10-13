Straitstimes.com header logo

Indonesia arrests Brazilian woman with cocaine in shampoo in Bali

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Police and customs officers arrested the 36-year-old shortly after she landed in Bali from Brazil on Oct 6.

Police and customs officers arrested the 36-year-old shortly after she landed in Bali from Brazil on Oct 6.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

  • Indonesia arrested a 36-year-old Brazilian woman in Bali after officers found more than 3.6kg of liquid cocaine hidden in shampoo bottles and other toiletries.
  • Police said she arrived from Brazil on 6 October and claimed a Brazilian man ordered her to deliver the drugs in Bali for US$50,000.
  • She faces life in prison under Indonesia’s strict anti-drug laws, and police said the case was one of Bali’s largest liquid cocaine seizures.

AI generated

DENPASAR, Indonesia – A Brazilian woman risks life in an Indonesian prison after she was caught with nearly 4kg of liquid cocaine hidden in toiletries, Indonesian police on the popular resort island of Bali said on Oct 12.

Local police and customs officers arrested the 36-year-old shortly after she landed in Bali from Brazil on Oct 6.

They found more than 3.6kg of liquid cocaine in seven bottles of shampoo and other personal care products in her luggage.

“We are committed to ensuring there is no room for illicit drug trafficking in the Bali region,” police spokesman Ariasandy, who like many Indonesians has only one name, told AFP.

Police said the bust was one of the largest liquid cocaine seizures in Bali.

The woman told police she was ordered by a Brazilian man to deliver the drugs to someone in Bali for a payment of US$50,000 (S$64,029).

Indonesia has some of the world’s toughest anti-drug laws, including the death penalty for traffickers, but has maintained a moratorium on executions for several years.

The country has dozens of alleged foreign traffickers on death row.

The woman faces life in prison if found guilty.

Indonesia last carried out the death sentence in 2016, when an Indonesian and three Nigerians convicted of drug offences were executed by firing squad.

In July, a Malaysian pilot was arrested for allegedly smuggling more than 70,000 ecstasy tablets in his suitcase and flying a plane into Indonesia while under the influence of meth, MDMA and cocaine. AFP

More on this topic
Indonesia seizes 1.3 tonnes of ketamine worth millions in major bust
Indonesia seizes 1.3 tonnes of ketamine worth millions in major bust
See more on

Indonesia

Drug offences

Smuggling

Brazil

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.