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The latest arrests follow a similar nationwide operation in October, when Densus 88 arrested 11 terrorism suspects across six provinces over alleged involvement in extremist recruitment, propaganda and militant training.

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s counter-terrorism police have arrested 15 suspects across six provinces in a series of operations targeting militant networks linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and other extremist groups.

The arrests were carried out between Nov 13 and 18 in Aceh, West Sumatra, Riau, West Java, Central Java and West Nusa Tenggara, according to a statement issued by the police’s elite counter-terrorism unit, Detachment 88 – commonly known as Densus 88 – on Nov 18.

The operations targeted individuals suspected of involvement in several extremist organisations, including Negara Islam Indonesia , Jamaah Ansharut Daulah and Anshor Daulah , a group affiliated with ISIS.

“These law enforcement operations are part of Detachment 88’s efforts to prevent terrorist networks from expanding, including activities involving propaganda, recruitment, fund raising and terrorism-related training,” said Detachment 88 spokesman Mayndra Eka Wardhana on Nov 18.

Some of those arrested were former terrorism convicts, although police did not specify how many or identify them.

Arrests across Indonesia

Central Java accounted for the largest number of arrests, with four suspects detained in Sukoharjo and Pekalongan regencies on Nov 17 and 18.

The four men, aged between 33 and 57, were allegedly affiliated with the Anshor Daulah network in Solo, a city in Central Java.

In Aceh, three suspects aged between 51 and 66 were arrested on Nov 17 in Bireuen and Aceh Besar regencies, as well as the provincial capital Banda Aceh.

Another three suspects were arrested in Riau province on Nov 13, in the city of Pekanbaru and neighbouring Kampar regency.

In West Java, three suspects were detained on Nov 17 in Bandung city, Bandung regency and Indramayu regency. They included a 24-year-old suspect, the youngest among those arrested in the operations.

Police also arrested a 45-year-old suspect in Padang, West Sumatra, on Nov 13 and a 38-year-old suspect in Bima, West Nusa Tenggara, on Nov 17.

Detachment 88 said investigations were ongoing to establish the suspects’ alleged offences and determine whether other individuals were involved.

The police did not disclose whether the suspects had been planning specific attacks or provide details of any weapons or materials seized during the operations.

The authorities also did not specify which suspects were affiliated with each of the extremist organisations, apart from the four linked to the Anshor Daulah network in Solo.

Terror threat continues

In its statement, Detachment 88 warned that extremist groups continued to pose a threat through online propaganda and recruitment, particularly on social media and other digital platforms.

It urged Indonesians to remain vigilant against attempts to spread extremist ideologies, particularly among children and teenagers who could be vulnerable to radicalisation through their use of digital devices.

The latest arrests follow a similar nationwide operation in October, when Detachment 88 arrested 11 terrorism suspects across six provinces over alleged involvement in extremist recruitment, propaganda and militant training.

Investigators said some suspects had used online meetings to coordinate activities, while others were suspected of participating in shooting exercises conducted by extremist groups.

Indonesia has recorded no terrorist attacks since a suicide bombing at a police station in Bandung in December 2022 that killed one officer and wounded 10 others.

However, despite the lull, the authorities have warned that extremist networks remain active, particularly online. National Counter-Terrorism Agency chief Eddy Hartono said in August that security forces had thwarted about 28 planned attacks over the previous four years.