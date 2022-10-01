Indonesia approves first Covid-19 vaccine made locally

JAKARTA - Indonesia has approved its first locally developed Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, the head of the country's public health agency said on Friday, hailing it as a step towards "the nation's independence in access to medicine".

Jakarta has stressed the importance of developing national vaccines since the beginning of the pandemic while it now relies on China's Sinovac and the Western-made Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA jabs.

The IndoVac jab, developed by state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma and Texas-based Baylor College of Medicine, can now be used as a primary dose for an unvaccinated or partially vaccinated adult in the world's fourth most-populous country.

"The development... of a domestic vaccine is a source of pride for us Indonesians as a foundation and as the first step to achieve the nation's independence in access to medicine," said Dr Penny Lukito, head of the national food and drugs agency (BPOM).

The medical chief said IndoVac had an efficacy rate of 92 per cent, adding that there were no reports of death linked to it in trials, while reported side effects were "generally mild". A clinical study to use it as a booster jab is underway, she added.

The agency also announced on Friday that it had granted emergency use approval for an mRNA vaccine developed in China, becoming the first country to do so.

The vaccine, known as AWcorna and developed by Walvax Biotechnology, will be locally produced in Indonesia.

It is 83.58 per cent effective against wild-type Covid-19 strains considered common and normal, though its efficacy drops to 71.17 per cent for the highly contagious Omicron variant, Dr Lukito said.

China has several mRNA candidates in development, but AWcorna is the only candidate in large late-stage clinical trials.

Meanwhile, the homegrown IndoVac jab has been granted a halal certificate, meaning that it can be administered in line with the Islamic faith in Muslim-majority Indonesia.

Indonesia became the epicentre of Asia's coronavirus pandemic in July 2021 as the Delta variant swept through the country.

Although daily cases had declined significantly by the end of the year, the spread of Omicron brought confirmed cases back to 30,000 a day.

It has since seen another sharp fall in infection numbers and eliminated quarantine requirements for vaccinated travellers.

South-east Asia's largest economy has reported more than 6.4 million confirmed Covid-19 cases and nearly 160,000 related deaths. Less than two-thirds of the population of 270 million have been fully vaccinated.

AFP, REUTERS