Indonesia and Russia going ahead with $22b oil refinery in East Java

Jakarta and Moscow are set to work together on several projects, even as the West is isolating Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Indonesian state-owned oil company Pertamina and Russia's Rosneft Oil Company are going ahead with their project to build a refinery in East Java to produce fuel and raw materials for the petrochemical industry, a senior Indonesian government official told The Straits Times yesterday.

"The Russian party has been negotiating to get tax holidays. The project is still on track," said the official, who supervises the project and was speaking on condition of anonymity.

The two state-owned companies had earlier formed a Jakarta-based joint venture, Pertamina Rosneft Pengolahan dan Petrokimia, which will manage the New Grass Root Refinery in Tuban, East Java. It will have an output of 229,000 barrels per day of petrol, diesel and jet fuel.

A pre-project planning phase has been completed for the US$16 billion (S$22.3 billion) plant, which will be 45 per cent owned by Rosneft and 55 per cent by Pertamina.

Pertamina chief executive Nicke Widyawati did not respond to ST's request for comment.

When completed, the project is expected to help Indonesia reduce its reliance on imported fuel, which has been rising in price.

President Joko Widodo's administration has resorted to adding more energy subsidies to keep fuel prices at pump stations affordable, a populist move observers see as necessary to maintain social and political stability as many of Indonesia's 270 million people are still reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has raised subsidies this year to a staggering 502.4 trillion rupiah (S$46.8 billion), from the budgeted 152.2 trillion rupiah.

Yesterday, the Russian embassy in Jakarta said President Vladimir Putin offered to have Russian Railways invest in Indonesia's new capital in Kalimantan. Work on the new capital, named Nusantara, will start in August after delays due to the pandemic.

The government had earlier invited investors, including Abu Dhabi and Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group, to help build the renewable energy-powered new capital city.

Russian energy companies are also keen to invest in Indonesia, especially in the development of nuclear power for electricity, Mr Putin said during Mr Widodo's visit to Moscow on Thursday, according to the embassy statement.

Indonesia has a power shortage, especially in regions in Kalimantan and Sulawesi.

Russia has turned its focus to Asia and Africa after it was met with unprecedented Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Widodo visited Kyiv on Wednesday before heading to Moscow to meet Mr Putin who, on Feb 24, sent troops into pro-Western Ukraine. "Although the external situation is still difficult, it is still important to move towards a settlement and open dialogue," Mr Widodo said in Moscow.

He also delivered a message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Mr Putin, but did not share its details.

Indonesia would like "the war to end soon", Mr Widodo said on Thursday, calling on "all world leaders to revive the spirit of cooperation". He also said he hoped for progress in reintegrating global food and fertiliser supply lines disrupted by the conflict, and offered to be a diplomatic bridge between the two nations.

Indonesia holds the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 (G-20) this year and is preparing to host a summit in Bali in November. Jakarta has come under Western pressure to exclude Mr Putin from the G-20 summit after announcing in April that he had been invited.