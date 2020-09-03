Indonesia aims to have its citizens seek medical treatment at home, not abroad

Indonesia plans to build international-standard hospitals in Jakarta, Denpasar in Bali and Medan in a pilot project to reduce the number of Indonesians travelling overseas to seek medical treatment, a senior minister has said.

South-east Asia's largest economy is also considering allowing foreign medical specialists to practise in these three cities, provided they work closely with local doctors to ensure transfer of knowledge, Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Saturday.