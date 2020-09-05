Indonesia adds 3,128 coronavirus cases, total now 190,665

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Indonesian Health Ministry announced 3,128 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Saturday (Sept 5), bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 190,665.

According to data released by the ministry on Saturday, 108 more people have died of the disease, bringing the death toll to 7,940.

The total number of recovered patients has also increased to 136,041.

The capital city recorded 877 new confirmed cases, bringing the total tally to 45,157.

Meanwhile, East Java reported 326 new cases, Central Java 258, West Java 228, Riau 178 and Bali 165.

The virus has spread to all of the country's 34 provinces.

