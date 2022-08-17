Going big on green

Indonesian President Joko Wido-do told Parliament that North Kalimantan province will become the biggest green industrial park in the world. In his annual State of the Union speech yesterday, he said the country is committed to building an integrated ecosystem for industries that will support the development of the global green economy. He proposed a 3,042 trillion rupiah (S$284 billion) spending budget for next year to finance everything from energy subsidies to civil servants' salaries.

