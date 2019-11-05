India opts out of RCEP, but 15 nations ready

India has chosen not to join the world's largest free trade deal, as the other 15 members of the Asean-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) said they are ready to sign next year, seven years after talks began.

The leaders of all 10 Asean members plus Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea said in a joint statement after the RCEP summit that while India had significant outstanding issues, the rest would work together to resolve them in a mutually satisfactory way.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the fact that 15 countries have managed to agree on it was a great achievement and hoped that one day, India will come on board.

"Nevertheless, this is a very major step forward for the RCEP," he said. "There was tremendous progress, for which we have to thank the negotiators from all of the countries."