In wake of Nurul Izzah Anwar's statement, Pakatan Harapan declares support for Mahathir

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition has declared its continued support of the leadership of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad as the pact's chairman, following MP Nurul Izzah Anwar's remark to The Straits Times that claimed the premier was a "former dictator who wreaked so much damage".

"The leadership continues to support Dr Mahathir as the Pakatan chairman, and will fully support the mission of rebuilding the country from kleptocracy," Pakatan said in a statement issued by its secretariat on Monday (March 25).

Pakatan said it welcomes suggestions and criticisms by leaders, party members and even supporters to further improve and strengthen the coalition.

However, it said any argument or criticism has to be constructive and "lift up the spirit of unity" in Pakatan while it still defends the freedom of speech in the "Malaysia Baru" (New Malaysia) era.

It also advised its leaders to be cautious of any statement made, as every word or action by a leader is being watched by the people.

The struggle to rebuild the country requires strong support from all its leaders, beginning at the grassroots level, Pakatan said.

The statement comes after Ms Nurul Izzah, the Permatang Pauh MP, told ST in an interview published on Sunday that she was "broken-hearted" at having to once again work with Tun Mahathir.

Ms Nurul Izzah said that it was not easy "having to work with a former dictator who wreaked so much damage, not just on our lives, but (on) the system", referring to her father Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the Port Dickson MP and prime minister-in-waiting, being sent to prison in 1998.

Dr Mahathir previously said that he would hand over the premiership to Mr Anwar in about two years.

Ms Nurul Izzah made a surprise announcement in December that she was resigning as the vice-president of Pakatan member Parti Keadilan Rakyat and its Penang state chief to focus on being an MP.

ST last week reported that she was serving her final term as lawmaker over her disappointment at the slow pace of changes from the Pakatan government in setting forth policies. She also announced last week her resignation from the Public Accounts Committee, a key parliamentary body.