Part 1

In The Shadow Of War: Life beyond checkpoints in Southern Thailand

In one corner of the Land of Smiles is a place where going to a supermarket will require to you to get your car and ID checked, and where locals who stud their neighbourhoods with CCTV cameras will rush to inspect any suspiciously parked car. Fourteen years since a separatist insurgency flared up in Thailand’s deep south, ST's Tan Hui Yee and Arlina Arshad spent two weeks traversing the high security region.

2 hours ago
Indochina Bureau Chief
tanhy@sph.com.sg
Regional Correspondent
aarlina@sph.com.sg
=

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?