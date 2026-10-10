In the final lap, Malaysia’s PM Anwar returns to base with reformist budget

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim promised to deepen reforms and the fight against corruption and followed up with further steps when tabling Budget 2027 on Oct 9.

KUALA LUMPUR – As the clock ticks towards Malaysia’s general election due by February 2028, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has finally remembered that he is president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), a party dedicated to social justice, and chairman of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, which triumphed in the past two national votes on a reformist and anti-graft platform.

His Budget 2027 speech on Oct 9 saw spending not only reoriented towards his largely middle-class support base which has wavered over the past year, but also to provide more help to low-income Malaysians. There was also a clear push towards fulfilling non-expenditure electoral pledges such as halting disciplinary action against student activists and new oversight laws aimed at preventing the repeat of the 1MDB, Tabung Haji and Felda scandals of the past.