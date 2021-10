BAN, BALI - High up on the slopes of Mount Agung, in Bali's remote north-east, 15-year-old Made Indrayana's dream of becoming a doctor has been dealt yet another blow.

Shortly after 4am on Oct 16, a magnitude 4.8 temblor sent shock waves through the flimsy volcanic soil of Ban village, severely damaging hundreds of homes and schools used by some of the country's most vulnerable.