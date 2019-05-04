In Pictures: The coronation of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn
The three-day coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn began on Saturday (May 4). From sacred water purification and a diamond-encrusted crown to a grand procession, it follows centuries-old rituals and traditions.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.