In Pictures: The coronation of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn

The three-day coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn began on Saturday (May 4). From sacred water purification and a diamond-encrusted crown to a grand procession, it follows centuries-old rituals and traditions.

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn taking part in a purification ceremony before his coronation on May 4, 2019.
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn taking part in a purification ceremony before his coronation on May 4, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
King Maha Vajiralongkorn being crowned during his coronation ceremony in Bangkok.
King Maha Vajiralongkorn being crowned during his coronation ceremony in Bangkok.PHOTO: AFP
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn wearing a crown while siting on the throne during his coronation ceremony at the Grand Palace in Bangkok.
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn wearing a crown while siting on the throne during his coronation ceremony at the Grand Palace in Bangkok.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida at the coronation ceremony at the Grand Palace.
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida at the coronation ceremony at the Grand Palace.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Thai Queen Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayutthaya paying homage to Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn during the coronation ceremony.
Thai Queen Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayutthaya paying homage to Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn during the coronation ceremony.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
King Maha Vajiralongkorn being greeted by members of the royal family during the coronation ceremony.
King Maha Vajiralongkorn being greeted by members of the royal family during the coronation ceremony.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha paying respects to King Maha Vajiralongkorn during the coronation ceremony at the Grand Palace.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha paying respects to King Maha Vajiralongkorn during the coronation ceremony at the Grand Palace.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People watching the coronation ceremony of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok.
People watching the coronation ceremony of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Thai Royal Guards outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok during the coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
Thai Royal Guards outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok during the coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.PHOTO: REUTERS
Thai royal guards fire an artillery gun salute during the coronation ceremony of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
Thai royal guards fire an artillery gun salute during the coronation ceremony of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
