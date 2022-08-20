In Indonesia: Family copes by making small adjustments

Indonesia Correspondent In Jakarta
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

For the young Wijaya family of four, home-cooked meals have become a little blander in the past months as soaring food prices have hit them hard.

Scrimping to save money, Ms Trie Gusnia Lanasha, 25, has cut back on key ingredients like shallot and chilli. She has also stopped using expensive ready-to-use seasoning, and has started growing her own chillis. The price of shallots rose 113 per cent to 80,000 rupiah per kg in July from 37,500 rupiah (S$3.50) in May, while that of chilli rose 199 per cent in the same period to 140,000 rupiah.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 20, 2022, with the headline In Indonesia: Family copes by making small adjustments. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top