In Brief: Vietnam to punish those who hide illness

Vietnam to punish those who hide illness

HANOI • The Vietnamese authorities vowed on Monday to punish anyone concealing sickness, after 13 caught the coronavirus on a flight to Hanoi, sparking lockdowns and panic buying in the capital. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc vowed to "duly punish" those who fail to disclose a coronavirus diagnosis, said state media. The authorities have launched an online tool asking all citizens to declare their health status.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Iran's death toll hits 291, cases cross 8,000

DUBAI • Iran's death toll from coronavirus infections jumped yesterday to 291 and the total number of infections rose to more than 8,000, the Health Ministry said. It announced that in the last 24 hours, the number of new infections was 881, bringing the total to 8,042, and another 54 patients had died.

REUTERS

French minister down with coronavirus

PARIS • France's culture minister has become the latest politician to get the coronavirus, a government colleague said on Monday, after several lawmakers came down with the Covid-19 illness. Mr Franck Riester is doing well and resting at home, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on BFM Television. The French public health authority said the virus death toll has risen to 30 from 25 a day earlier.

REUTERS