In Brief: Vietnam begins jabs after containment

Vietnam begins jabs after containment

HANOI • Vietnam launched its Covid-19 vaccination programme yesterday with healthcare workers first in the queue, even as the South-east Asian country looks set to contain its fourth outbreak of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Thanks to early border closures, targeted testing and a strict, centralised quarantine programme, Vietnam has suffered fewer disruptions to its economy than much of Asia.

The total number of infections in the country of 96 million is around 2,500 and it reported just 35 deaths.

REUTERS

Austria suspends AstraZeneca batch

ZURICH • The Austrian authorities have suspended inoculations with a batch of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, as a precaution while investigating the death of one person and the illness of another after the shots, a health agency said on Sunday.

One 49-year-old woman died as a result of severe coagulation disorders, while a 35-year-old woman developed a pulmonary embolism and is recovering, it said. A pulmonary embolism is an acute lung disease caused by a dislodged blood clot.

REUTERS

EU body urges caution on Sputnik vaccine

ZURICH • A senior European Medicines Agency (EMA) official urged European Union members on Sunday to refrain from granting national approvals for Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V while the agency reviews its safety and effectiveness.

"We need documents that we can review. We also don't at the moment have data... about vaccinated people... That's why I would urgently advise against giving a national emergency authorisation," EMA managing board head Christa Wirthumer-Hoche said.

Sputnik V has already been approved or is being assessed for approval in three EU member states - Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

REUTERS