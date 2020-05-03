In Brief: Russia's new cases jump to almost 10k

Russia's new cases jump to almost 10k

MOSCOW • Russia reported 9,623 new cases of coronavirus yesterday, its highest daily rise, bringing the total to 124,054.

Most of the cases are in the capital Moscow, where Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said about 2 per cent of Muscovites have the disease.

The death toll nationwide rose to 1,222 after 57 people died in the last 24 hours, Russia's coronavirus crisis response centre said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thailand OKs alcohol sales as curbs eased

BANGKOK • Thailand will end a ban on the sale of alcohol today when it lifts other restrictions following progress in containing the coronavirus outbreak, two officials said late on Friday.

There were six new cases and no new deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,966. "The new order, which will take effect on Sunday, means you can buy and sell liquor, beer, wine," Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam told Reuters.

REUTERS

Umno chief's kin face virus breach charges

KUALA LUMPUR • Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's daughter Nurul Hidayah and her husband, Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff, will be charged with flouting Malaysia's movement control order (MCO), the police said yesterday.

Nurul Hidayah caused public anger when she posted photos on her Instagram account that showed the couple calling on a minister and a deputy minister in Putrajaya.

There were also photos of the couple going grocery shopping. Under the MCO, only one person is allowed in a vehicle, and only one representative from each family is allowed to shop for groceries.