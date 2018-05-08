In Brief: Roadworks on Second Link, Causeway halted

Roadworks on Second Link, Causeway halted

JOHOR BARU • Roadworks at both land crossings between Malaysia and Singapore have been halted because of Malaysia's general election.

Highway operator Plus Expressways said there will be a temporary halt to all its works at the Causeway, and at the Second Link in Tuas, between May 5 and 13.

A spokesman for the concessionaire was responding to a photo that went viral, claiming major roadworks were happening on the Causeway and that it could be a deterrent for Malaysians working in Singapore to return home to vote tomorrow.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Seeking ways to send back ballot papers

BEIJING • Ahead of Malaysia's Polling Day tomorrow, postal voters are looking for alternative ways to send their ballot papers back to the country, instead of relying on normal mail and courier services.

Malaysians in Beijing have started contacting their fellow citizens who have booked their flights to return home and vote.

They are asking them for help to carry the ballot papers home and deliver them to the respective constituencies or Election Commission (EC) offices by hand.

Courier mail from Beijing to Kuala Lumpur usually takes between two and five days or longer to reach the outskirt areas, or Sabah and Sarawak.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

I don't interfere in govt work, says Najib's wife

PEKAN • The wife of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, has reiterated that she has never interfered with the official duties of her husband in governing the country.

She said she had been slandered in "attacks" meant to openly bring down Datuk Seri Najib.

"I have never interfered with Datuk's (Najib's) business, especially those relating to the government. I don't understand why people still connect me with my husband's duties.

"Just look at YouTube - all kinds of defamation are hurled at me," she said at the Women Walk The World programme on Sunday in Pekan, Mr Najib's constituency in Pahang.

BERNAMA

Polls-related attacks worry foreign workers

PETALING JAYA • Many foreign workers are worried about going out on Polling Day for fear of being attacked due to being mistaken for phantom voters, said Migrant88 programme director Khadijah Shamsul.

"Migrant workers have been used... as scapegoats by politicians to distract the nation; the association of migrant workers to phantom voting being the latest in a long series of accusations," she said.

In the last election, viral social media messages claimed thousands of foreigners were voting for the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition using Malaysian identity cards. This claim was later found to be untrue.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK