In Brief: PAS confident it will retain Chempaka seat

PAS confident it will retain Chempaka seat

KOTA BARU • The Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) said yesterday that it was confident the Chempaka state seat in Kelantan will remain the party's stronghold despite a challenge by the son of the party's late spiritual leader Nik Aziz Nik Mat contesting there.

The late leader's eldest son, Mr Nik Omar Nik Aziz, made a surprise move on Saturday to contest in his father's old seat as a candidate for the PAS splinter party, Parti Amanah Negara. The seat will now see a three-cornered fight among Mr Nik Omar, Mr Mohamed Fareez Noor Amran of Barisan Nasional and incumbent Ahmad Fathan Mahmood @ Mahamad of PAS.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Too early to endorse anyone, says PKR's V-P

PETALING JAYA • The opposition Parti Keadilan Rakyat's (PKR) vice-president Tian Chua, who was disqualified from defending his Batu parliamentary seat, will not be endorsing any other candidate for the seat yet, saying it is too early to do so.

Mr Chua was barred from defending his seat on Saturday after the Election Commission ruled that a conviction for insulting a police officer disqualified him from contesting. PKR is one of the four parties in the Pakatan Harapan alliance.

The seat will now be contested by Gerakan vice-president Dominic Lau, Batu Parti Islam SeMalaysia chief Azhar Yahya and independent candidates P. Prabakaran and Panjamorthy Muthusamy. Mr Chua has said he would file a legal challenge against the decision.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Election fever a boost for printing firms

ALOR SETAR • Malaysia's election season has provided an income boost for printing companies.

In Kedah state, Mr Fuad Osman, the owner of Fuad Trading Industry, said his company has received plenty of orders for plastic posters which are weather-resistant and easier to manage. On average, each of the various political party's candidates would place orders for 50 rolls of posters, which are priced at RM1.70 (60 Singapore cents) each. Besides posters, his company has also produced customised coffee packets, water bottle labels as well as magnetic badges with the logos of the parties and candidates contesting.

BERNAMA