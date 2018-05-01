In Brief: More Chinese MPs needed in Cabinet: Najib

More Chinese MPs needed in Cabinet: Najib

SANDAKAN • The next Barisan Nasional government, to be formed after the polls, will need more Chinese Members of Parliament in Cabinet, Prime Minister Najib Razak said in Sarawak, as he tries to woo ethnic Chinese who mostly voted against Chinese-based parties in the ruling coalition in the last elections.

He said the last Cabinet had only three Chinese ministers as Chinese election candidates did not do well in the 2013 General Election.

New board game takes aim at 1MDB scandal

KUALA LUMPUR • A Malaysian board game based on Monopoly is taking aim at the massive scandal involving state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) ahead of the elections, featuring a motley crew of figures central to the controversy and items allegedly bought with looted money.

Designed by an anti-graft watchdog, Kleptopoly sees players move tokens round a board and pick up high-end real estate, with the richest - but least corrupt - participant declared the winner at the end.

Mum to campaign against son in Kelantan

KOTA BARU • The wife of the late Nik Aziz Nik Mat, the late PAS spiritual leader who is widely revered in Kelantan, will join the election campaign against one of their sons who is contesting a seat for opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan.

Datuk Nik Aziz's eldest son, Mr Nik Omar, is standing in the Cempaka state seat in Kelantan that was held for decades by his late father. Mr Nik Abduh Nik Mat, another son of the former PAS leader, said in a Facebook post yesterday that their mother, Tuan Sabariah Tuan Ishak, will help the party campaign against Mr Nik Omar.

No dress code for voters on Polling Day

PETALING JAYA • Voters do not have to dress according to government office attire to go to polling stations on May 9, the Election Commission (EC) said.

Viral messages had been circulating alleging that voters must wear government office attire or they would be denied entry.

In a statement yesterday, the EC disputed the messages, saying they are fake news.

The EC has not set a dress code for Polling Day, chairman Mohd Hashim Abdullah said.

But voters must not wear clothes that bear a party logo, or carry an umbrella or any other items that do so too.

