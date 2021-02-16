In Brief: Australia suspends NZ travel bubble

Australia suspends NZ travel bubble

WELLINGTON • Australia has suspended quarantine-free travel with neighbouring New Zealand after three new community cases of Covid-19 were detected in Auckland over the weekend.

New Zealand said on Sunday it was locking down its largest city after new cases emerged in the country, which has been credited with virtually eliminating the virus within its borders.

REUTERS

England enforces new rules for quarantine

LONDON • Passengers arriving in England from yesterday from any of 33 "red list" countries will have to spend 14 days quarantined in a hotel room under new border restrictions designed to stop new variants of the coronavirus from entering the country. Singapore is not on the list.

REUTERS

China takes action against fake vaccines

SHANGHAI • China is cracking down on vaccine-related crimes, making dozens of arrests over the production and distribution of fake vaccines, price-gouging and illegal inoculations, the official Xinhua news agency said yesterday.

The authorities had arrested 70 suspects by last Wednesday in 21 cases related to Covid-19 vaccines.

REUTERS