In a hurry to return for Deepavali, man drives against traffic on Malaysia's expressway

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Desperate to go home for Deepavali, a man chose to drive against traffic on Malaysia's North-South Expressway to avoid a roadblock and caused an accident involving two other vehicles.

The 34-year-old was driving to his home town in Bidor, Perak, after undergoing a Covid-19 swab test in Klang when he spotted a police roadblock at the exit of the Sungkai toll around 6pm on Wednesday (Nov 11).

Tapah police chief Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the man, driving a Perodua Axia, decided to go against traffic flow for about 1.4km to avoid the roadblock, causing an accident at the 355.4km mark of the expressway.

"The driver upon seeing the roadblock, reversed back, and drove against the traffic flow heading south.

"While doing so, a driver of a Toyota Rush on the right lane was unable to avoid the Axia, and crashed head-on and spun a few times, while a trailer, transporting glove-making machines, also could not avoid the car and crashed into it.

"The 25-year-old driver of the Toyota Rush from Kedah, sustained minor injuries, while the suspect and the driver of the trailer were not injured, " he said.

Mr Wan Azharuddin said footage of the incident had gone viral, and when police arrived at the scene, the driver probably had moved his car.

He said the driver had been arrested at his house in Bidor at about 11am on Thursday (Nov 12), and would be investigated for reckless driving.