I'm running for Davao mayor, not president: Sara Duterte

Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio, who tops surveys on voters' choice to replace her father as Philippine president, stuck to her guns yesterday, insisting she is running for mayor of Davao city, not as the president.

"I am presenting myself to the Davaoenos as mayor for the third and last time in my life as a politician," Ms Duterte-Carpio, 43, said in a statement released just hours before the end of the week-long registration for those running for president and some 18,000 political posts next year.

Thanking her supporters, she said: "Many of you do not know me, and yet you carry me over your shoulders."

She also called for "honest, orderly and credible elections in May 2022".

But sceptics remained unconvinced that this would be her final word on the matter, especially after a late-hour filing by one of President Rodrigo Duterte's most trusted men.

Senator Ronald de la Rosa, 59, a former police chief and top enforcer of Mr Duterte's bloody drug war, filed election papers formalising his run for president under Mr Duterte's ruling political party.

"This is a party decision. This is not my personal decision," Mr De la Rosa told reporters, adding that he would rather see Ms Duterte-Carpio run.

The polling commission allows political parties to replace their candidates till Nov 15.

Mr Duterte, 76, was a last-minute substitution when he ran in 2016. From being written off as a candidate, he quickly ascended to the top of the polls and stayed there.

Ms Duterte-Carpio has been topping surveys on voters' preference for president.

But her numbers have been sliding lately, as her father struggles to contain fallout from his government's poor handling of the pandemic and a Senate probe accusing his purported cronies of profiting from over 10 billion pesos (S$268 million) worth of medical supplies for front-line workers.

Still, the latest poll shows 20 per cent of voters will support her. That is 5 percentage points ahead of Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late dictator.

Even without Ms Duterte-Carpio, there is still a crowded field of five candidates running for president.

Besides Mr Marcos, 64, Vice-President Leni Robredo, 56; boxing sensation Manny Pacquiao, 42; Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, 46; and Senator Panfilo Lacson, 73, are also in the running.